ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded at Citigroup

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of VIAC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 1,361,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,991,754. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

