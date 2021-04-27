Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.16-0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.16-0.18 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,469. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

