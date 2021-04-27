Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 9,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 81,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Vickers Vantage Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

