VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CDL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
