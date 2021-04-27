VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF makes up about 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

