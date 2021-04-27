Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,186.67

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,186.67 ($28.57) and traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($31.02). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,366 ($30.91), with a volume of 93,601 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,186.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Insiders have bought a total of 3,020 shares of company stock worth $6,477,116 over the last 90 days.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

