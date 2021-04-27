Vid (VI) Price Hits $0.0443

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $5,383.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.00779862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00095824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.11 or 0.07933898 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.