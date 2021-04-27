VideoCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $156,306.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $69.62 million and approximately $156,306.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

