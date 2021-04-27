Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Shares Up 0.9%

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.06. 91,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 64,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWTR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

About Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

