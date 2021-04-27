VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $44.38 million and $4.89 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00829638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00096335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.35 or 0.08035966 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

