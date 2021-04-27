Vidya Hits 1-Day Volume of $956,684.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Vidya has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $956,684.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00760540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.02 or 0.08125982 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

