VIG (VIG) One Day Volume Tops $3,958.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $3,958.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.36 or 0.13476161 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001174 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,346,026 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.