Vincent Mathis Sells 9,398 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

