Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.18. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 40,119 shares changing hands.

VIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.