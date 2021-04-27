Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

