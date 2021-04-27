Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

