Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.00

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $270.00 and last traded at $264.65, with a volume of 2875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

