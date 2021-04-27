Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.58. Visa has a 1 year low of $168.55 and a 1 year high of $232.95.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
