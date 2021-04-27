Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.58. Visa has a 1 year low of $168.55 and a 1 year high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.