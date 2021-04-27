Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 6th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 116,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $448.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

