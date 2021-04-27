Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.70. 96,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.55 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The company has a market capitalization of $448.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

