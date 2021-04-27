Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of V traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.70. 96,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.55 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The company has a market capitalization of $448.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
