Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.71. 84,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.55 and a 1 year high of $232.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.