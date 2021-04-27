Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $448.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.55 and a 52-week high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.