Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

