Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,228.50 ($16.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 894.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

