VIZIO, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 4th (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO’s (NYSE:VZIO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. VIZIO had issued 12,250,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $257,250,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During VIZIO’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $5,188,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last three months.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

