VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading 5.4% Higher

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.08. 4,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,057,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Roth Capital began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.