VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $134,420.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.87 or 0.00792102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00096432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.50 or 0.08126001 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

