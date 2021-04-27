Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 175 by Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective from Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

LON VOD opened at GBX 134.85 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.51. The firm has a market cap of £38.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

