Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.16 ($75.49).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Tuesday, hitting €56.34 ($66.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.49.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.