Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 357.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for approximately 1.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co owned 0.06% of Vontier worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,604. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

