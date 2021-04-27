VouchForMe (IPL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $817.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $1.05 million and $817.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.87 or 0.00792102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00096432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.50 or 0.08126001 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.