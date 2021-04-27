Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.89. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 50,300 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 56,602 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 140,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

