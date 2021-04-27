Voyager Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 943 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,679% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

