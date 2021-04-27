Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 190.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 1.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.10. 9,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $179.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

