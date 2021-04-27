W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post sales of $454.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.90 million. W. R. Grace & Co. reported sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GRA opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

