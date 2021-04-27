W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CL King lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 515,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,141,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,693,000 after purchasing an additional 116,582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 389,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

