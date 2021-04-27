W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 356,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 654,431 shares.The stock last traded at $68.35 and had previously closed at $68.38.

Several brokerages have commented on GRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 325.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

