W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CL King downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

NYSE GRA opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

