W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $419.79 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.27 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.90 and a 200-day moving average of $393.31.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

