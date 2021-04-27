Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wabash National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 462,070 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Wabash National by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 261,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 132,731 shares during the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.