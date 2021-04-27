Waifu Token (WAIF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,723.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $59,723.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.60 or 0.01053281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.69 or 1.00038926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

