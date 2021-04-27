Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.31. 109,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,124,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

