Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 184.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

WMT opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

