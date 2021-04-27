Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.71, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $4,263,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.