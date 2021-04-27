WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 53,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of WANSF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.24. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Get WANdisco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.