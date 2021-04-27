WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 53,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of WANSF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.24. WANdisco has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WANdisco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.