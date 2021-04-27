Warburg Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €80.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LXS. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €62.96 ($74.07) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

