Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.