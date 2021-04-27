Warner Music Group (WMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

