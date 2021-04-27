Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

