Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.06. 1,679,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

