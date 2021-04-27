Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.12 billion-$17.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.58.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

